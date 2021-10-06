Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.33 and last traded at $138.16. Approximately 1,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04.

