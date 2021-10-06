Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.95. 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.