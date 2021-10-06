Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 8,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

