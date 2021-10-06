Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (FNF, FREY, GAIN, GBX, GLPEY, GLTO, GNCGY, GPRE, GRCL, GTHX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 6th:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial Inc alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.