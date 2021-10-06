Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 6th (AEM, LYSDY, MFIN, MGRC, MGTA, MLAB, MNTV, MOD, MORF, MPB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 6th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$79.00 price target on the stock.

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $344.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $166.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirati's two pipeline candidates, adagrasib and sitravatinib, have the potential to be developed into drugs with a differentiated product profile. Particularly, if adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, can outperform any potential competitor from the same class, it will be a huge boost to the stock and can also attract promising buyout offers. Several pipeline data readouts are expected in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, many other companies have KRAS inhibitor candidates in their pipeline, making Mirati’s target market highly competitive. Amgen’s KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), was approved by the FDA in June. Also, with no marketed drug in its portfolio, failure of adagrasib or sitravatinib will significantly hurt the stock. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

