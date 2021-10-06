Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/4/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.50 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCNNF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 375,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,493. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.