Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of 469% compared to the average volume of 1,227 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

