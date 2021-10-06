Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of 469% compared to the average volume of 1,227 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
UPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
