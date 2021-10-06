Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,163 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 798% compared to the average daily volume of 3,026 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 75,010,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,216. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.74. Nxt-ID has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

