Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 19 call options.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.