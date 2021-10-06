Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,057 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 1,226 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 2,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 271,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,515,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000.

Shares of CPER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. United States Copper Index Fund has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.60.

