Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 96,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

