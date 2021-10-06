ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $388,225.65

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 60.4% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $388,225.65 and $374.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00113874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00436696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,660,632 coins and its circulating supply is 13,760,632 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

