IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,517 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,261,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

