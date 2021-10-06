IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $41.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,379.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,364.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

