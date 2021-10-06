IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 29,479 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. now owns 107,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 24,829,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.