IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Penn Virginia worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 731,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PVAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

