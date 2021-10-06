IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 3,900,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,036 shares of company stock valued at $73,342,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

