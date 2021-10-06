IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,688,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The company has a market capitalization of $505.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.