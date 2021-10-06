IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. 4,611,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

