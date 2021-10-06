IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. 985,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,801.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,538.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,164 shares of company stock worth $405,088,732 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

