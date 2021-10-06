IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.91 and a 200 day moving average of $531.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $640.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

