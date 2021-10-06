IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443,775 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for approximately 11.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Embraer worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

