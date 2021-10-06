IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 161,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

