IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,149,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.27. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

