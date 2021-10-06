IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 840.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE:SM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 2,752,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,382. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

