IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

TSLA traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $782.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,573,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.94. The company has a market cap of $774.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

