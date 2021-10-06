IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

FB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,418,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.19. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

