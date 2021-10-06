IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.3% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

