IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of IQVIA worth $101,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 71.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 307.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

