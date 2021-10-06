IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $122.54 million and $29.67 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,041,275,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,616,445 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

