iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.47. 896,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,075,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $163.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.