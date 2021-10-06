iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,619 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $90,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

