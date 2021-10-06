iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

