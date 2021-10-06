iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 10,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.