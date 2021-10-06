iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 8,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

