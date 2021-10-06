iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.04. Approximately 1,777,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,638,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.