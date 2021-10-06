iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

