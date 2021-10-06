iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,732 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $110.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.