iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $314,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.