iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 216,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,357,305 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $20.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $191,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

