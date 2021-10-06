iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.91% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

EZA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,856. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

