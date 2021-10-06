iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.25. 2,559,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,819. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

