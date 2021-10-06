iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,263,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,433,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.