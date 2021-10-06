iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $436.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,112,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day moving average is $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.