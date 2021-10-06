iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.65. 5,112,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

