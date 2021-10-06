iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,968 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $141,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,039. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.