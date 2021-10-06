iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 341,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.