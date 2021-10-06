iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,725 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.78% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $67,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. 341,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

