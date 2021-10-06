iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,730 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 55I LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $31,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,370. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.