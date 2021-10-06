iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,289 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,353 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

